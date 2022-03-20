Michigan in Sweet 16 again as Brooks puts away Vols late

But coach Juwan Howard’s squad still has plenty of talent and elevated its play down the stretch against the Southeastern Conference champions. Howard himself had to learn some lessons about composure when he was suspended for five games late in the season for hitting a Wisconsin assistant during a postgame handshake line.

Kennedy Chandler had 19 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 13 for Tennessee (27-8), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Two days after shooting a school tourney record 60% from the field, the Vols shot 41.8% and came up short again in the postseason. Tennessee lost to Oregon State in the first round last year, also at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This year, the arena was filled to the rafters with an orange hue and Vols fans repeatedly belted out the lyrics to “Rocky Top” during timeouts — a stark contrast from last year when attendance limited to about 25% of capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, the energy made a difference.

Wolverines starting point guard DeVante’ Jones returned from the concussion protocol, only to be pulled in the first half after colliding with teammate Moussa Diabate.

Michigan controlled most of the first half until the Vols used a late 13-4 run to take a 37-32 halftime lead. Tennessee played from the lead most of the second half until Michigan went on a 14-5 run.

The Wolverines twice tied the score on tip-ins from Terrance Williams II. And then Brooks swung the game.

His three-point play with 3:21 to go made it 65-62. Chandler’s jumper cut the deficit to 66-64, but James missed a 3-pointer and Brooks answered with his old-school hook before Michigan closed it out at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines played better than their seeding in Indianapolis, winning the first game with a backup point guard before beating the SEC champs. Now, in Howard’s second season, Michigan is two wins away from another Final Four appearance.

Tennessee: Coach Rick Barnes’ team appeared to be peaking before the tournament, which will make this loss difficult to accept.

UP NEXT

Michigan will try to win its third in a row for the first time since late January.

Caption Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) shoots over Colorado State forward James Moors (10) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), Eli Brooks (55) and Frankie Collins (10) celebrate after they defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler dunks during the first half of a college basketball game against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, talks with John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Tennessee's Uros Plavsic (33) is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr., right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Michigan head coach Juwan Howard shouts during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) goes to the basket against Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings