Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she filed a lawsuit Friday to carry out Whitmer's decision and shut down the line, saying the actions show that “Line 5 poses a great risk to our state, and it must be removed from our public waterways.”

Enbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move escalates a multiyear battle over Line 5, which is part of Enbridge's Lakehead network of pipelines that carries oil from western Canada to refineries in the U.S. and Ontario. The pipeline carries about 23 million gallons (87 million liters) of oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

The company says the underwater segment is in good condition has never leaked. Environmental groups contend it's vulnerable to a rupture that would devastate portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Enbridge reached an agreement with then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, in 2018 to replace the underwater segment with a new pipe that would be housed in a tunnel to be drilled through bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The company is seeking state and federal permits for the project, which is not affected by Whitmer's shutdown order regarding the existing pipeline.