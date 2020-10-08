Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists

Democrat Joe Biden sought to tie Trump to the plot as well, pointing to the president's tweet earlier this year to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN." Whitmer's coronavirus response has faced criticism from conservatives, and the GOP-led Michigan Legislature sued her in May to try to invalidate her stay-at-home order and other measures.

The arrests and Whitmer's comments come less than a month before the presidential election in a key battleground state, where recent polls show Biden has a lead.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan’s anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a “civil war.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer's remarks.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate," she said. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot."

Whitmer also called for kindness and empathy during the pandemic and issued a warning to those who threaten violence.

“Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan," she said. “If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice."

This story has been corrected to reflect that Trump said “stand back and stand by,” not “stand up and stand by.”