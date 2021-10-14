Michigan governor orders urgent response to lead crisis

Her directive to state agencies that they ensure residents have safe tap water came about a week after her administration, amid criticism of state and local officials' handling of the response, urged people to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking. The Democratic governor on Thursday also committed to replace lead pipes in 18 months, accelerating what had been a five-year timeline.

“This whole-of-government response will proceed with the urgency and haste this threat demands," she wrote in the order, which mandates that residents receive free or low-cost lead-related services, including health care.