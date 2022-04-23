Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line

Bernadette Smith, one of the party’s vice chairs, told the crowd that DePerno “is the only candidate who will fight for election integrity.” As DePerno's supporters walked to the front of the hall to demonstrate their support, a video played of Trump touting DePerno and calling Leonard a “RINO” — or Republican in name only.

DePerno unsuccessfully sued after human error led rural Antrim County to erroneously show a local victory for Biden over Trump. It was quickly corrected but was used to spread misinformation about voting equipment.

DePerno was in "the field working when no one else was,” Smith said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman urged delegates to support Leonard.

“Mark my words: Democrats are motivated and we will only win if we put our best candidates forward,” he said. “I truly believe he's the only candidate in this race with integrity, grit, determination and the skills to not only win in November but to perform the duties of attorney general on day one.”

In the secretary of state's race, Karamo — a community college instructor — is facing state Rep. Beau LaFave and Chesterfield Township Clerk Cindy Berry.

In a sign of how pervasive election falsehoods have become, the party is using machines to tabulate votes but, in a change, also hand-counting the ballots in a compromise with activists. Results are not due until mid- to late-afternoon depending on whether a second round of voting is needed if no one gets a majority of votes.

Nominees for Michigan’s statewide races are chosen at party conventions except in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate primaries. The midterm election climate is expected to favor Republicans, but incumbent attorney generals and secretaries of state rarely lose.

FILE - In a Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Tom Leonard speaks with reporters in Lansing, Mich. Former President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to mold Republicans' 2022 tickets will be put to the test this weekend in Michigan, where thousands of party activists will endorse candidates including in a contentious attorney general's race. Trump wants to oust Democratic officials who ensured the results stayed intact and replace them with Matthew DePerno, a political newcomer who is running for attorney general. DePerno's main rival for the nomination is Leonard, a former legislative leader and the party's 2018 nominee. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Chesterfield Township Clerk Cindy Berry who is running for the Republican Secretary of State nomination speaks during the Michigan Republican Convention at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Daniel Shular/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

State Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain who is running for the Republican Secretary of State nomination speaks during the Michigan Republican Convention at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich., Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Daniel Shular/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)