Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations

The state declined to comment.

Manke contends he had a right to free speech. In a March 1 report, Administrative Law Judge Stephen Goldstein said his argument “may have merit," but the tribunal had no jurisdiction to address constitutional issues.

“Respondent had the option of protesting without cutting hair,” Goldstein wrote. “He chose a different path and in so doing has violated the Code.”

Kallman expressed confidence that his client will prevail because the occupational code “ignores the First Amendment right and his right to free speech. The constitution overrules any restriction like that.”

In February, a judge dismissed disorderly conduct charges against six hairstylists who were ticketed during the protest after the women noted the state Supreme Court later ruled many of the Democratic governor's orders were issued under an unconstitutional law. The hairstylists still face administrative action related to their licenses.

