Michigan DB Dax Hill with team during Orange Bowl warm up

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Michigan defensive back Dax Hill was with the team Saturday and going through early warmups for the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill was with the team Saturday and going through early warmups for the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia.

Hill did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why.

Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said.

Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff, when only specialists are on the field in pads.

