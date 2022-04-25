Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Winstrom's announcement was a reversal. In the aftermath of the shooting and the release of video, Winstrom said he would withhold the officer's name unless he was charged with a crime. It was described as a long-standing practice that applied to the public as well as city employees.

Lyoya's family and Black leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, repeatedly called for release of the name.

"We want his name!" Sharpton shouted at Lyoya's funeral on Friday, saying authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged.

Lyoya, who was unarmed, was face down on the ground when he was shot. Schurr was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

A forensic pathologist who conducted an autopsy at the family's request said the gun was pressed to Lyoya's head when he was shot.

Ven Johnson, an attorney for the family, said it’s important that Lyoya’s parents now know Schurr's name, though he scoffed at the police chief’s use of “transparency.”

“It’s not transparent when you hide something for three weeks. It’s quite the opposite,” Johnson said. “It’s cops taking care of the cops instead of treating it like a normal investigation.”

After Lyoya's funeral, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington acknowledged the demand for the officer's name and said he would discuss the matter with Winstrom and city employment officials.

“Police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved,” Washington said last week.

Condon reported from New York. White reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporter Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, also contributed.

Family and friends react during the funeral for Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022.

David Brown carries a Black Lives Matter flag during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The march, which was organized by the Breonna Taylor Foundation, began at Veterans Park in response to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4.

Deandre Jones leads chants through a megaphone during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Family and friends of Patrick Lyoya mourn during the burial service for Lyoya at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022.