Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry

The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1) blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan's running game.

Harbaugh clearly had his team ready to beat the Buckeyes.

After Harbaugh's pay was slashed in his new deal last winter in part because of his lack of success against the Buckeyes, he reshaped his coaching staff again and renamed a running-heavy period of practice the “Beat Ohio," drill for to add another layer of focus on the rivalry.

It seemed to work.

Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the second half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan's lead. Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on a ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.

Harbaugh also seemed to out coach Ryan Day, who had not lost a Big Ten game, by sprinkling in some surprise plays such as a slot-around with A.J. Henning running for a 14-yard run to cap the game-opening 10-play, 75-yard drive.

And in the end, the Buckeyes looked like they had enough when they didn't put up much of a fight on Haskins' 4-yard run with 2:17 left that gave Michigan a 15-point lead.

Ohio State's high-powered offense seemed rattled against Michigan's new-look defense with first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald making all the right moves. Hutchinson, who set a single-season school record with 13 sacks, was in the backfield all day.

C.J. Stroud was 34 of 49 for 394 with two touchdowns, including a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Buckeyes turned it over on downs on their last possession, failing to protect Stroud. He was sacked four times, doubling the total from any other game this season.

Ohio State's high-powered offense put up some big numbers through the air and solid ones on the ground, but not on the scoreboard where it mattered most.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had won 26 straight Big Ten games, a streak that trailed only the school’s 30-game run from 2012-15 in Big Ten history. They also won 21 games in a row over ranked Big Ten teams.

Michigan: In his seventh season, Harbaugh finally got the win he has desperately needed. He likely won over people, who have doubted the former Wolverines and NFL quarterback could deliver on the hype that followed him when the former San Francisco 49ers coach came back to his alma mater.

RANKING RAMIFICATIONS

Michigan will jump past Ohio State in the College Football Ranking, putting college football's winningest program a win away from competing for a national title.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Waits for its postseason fate, likely landing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Michigan: Plays the winner of the West Division in Indianapolis next Saturday.

Caption Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5) is stopped by the Ohio State defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) Credit: Tony Ding Credit: Tony Ding

Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) tries to fend off Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) Credit: Tony Ding Credit: Tony Ding

Caption Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Referees talk to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Referees separate Ohio State players from the Michigan players during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackles Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) short of the goal line in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) Credit: Tony Ding Credit: Tony Ding

Caption Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Michigan defensive end Mike Morris (90) runs off the field after Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, was sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio