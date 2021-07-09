Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims

On his website, Colbeck asks for donations to cover costs to defend himself after Dominion Voting Systems threatened legal action over his false claims that the election was stolen by manipulating the company’s machines. Dominion has accused Colbeck of "knowingly sowing discord in our democracy" and soliciting “exorbitant amounts of money” — over $1 million — to his business. DePerno’s website seeks donations, too, and says $384,000 has been collected.

The state Senate committee also urged the attorney general or Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to investigate a Wayne County Republican canvasser’s statement that election officials used poorly constructed drop boxes for absentee ballots despite the canvassing board having disallowed them. The report called it a “serious breach.”

The attorney general’s office did not elaborate on the probe's specifics, saying it is an open investigation.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00