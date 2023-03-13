Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history

Yeoh beat out past Oscar winner Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), as well as Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana de Armas ("Blonde") and Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie").

The category also received notice for who wasn't nominated: In a year of strong performances from Black women like Viola Davis ("The Woman King") and Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), they were shut out. Meanwhile some criticized the grassroots campaigning by A-listers on social media for Riseborough.

Yeoh also used her speech to honor her 84-year-old mother.

“I have to dedicate this to my mom and all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight,” she said.

Janet Yeoh got to watch her daughter's win at a live Oscar watch party in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of Evelyn, an immigrant Chinese wife, mother and laundromat operator bracing for a tax audit.

Her win was one of seven Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” including best picture and editing. Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan also won best supporting actor Oscars. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won for best directors and original screenplay.

Yeoh got her start in the kung fu cinema world but rose to stardom in 1992 as Jackie Chan's co-star in “Supercop." American audiences got to know her even better over the next decade with hits like “Tomorrow Never Dies” and Ang Lee's “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon."

When she first read the script for "Everything Everywhere," Yeoh thought it was "an independent film on steroids." She was ultimately swayed by the opportunity to give voice to immigrant mothers and grandmothers who go unnoticed. The multiverse movie was also a showcase across a bevy of genres — drama, comedy, sci-fi and fantasy.

At 60, Yeoh has been heavily in demand since her standout turn as a controlling matriarch in “Crazy Rich Asians.” From there, she has done everything from a “Star Trek” spinoff to Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Yeoh will be seen later this year in the Disney+ series “American Born Chinese." She is also preparing to reunite with “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu for the screen adaptation of the musical “Wicked.”

