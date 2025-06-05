Breaking: ‘A great game-changer’: Community celebrates new $15M Badin HS sports complex

Michelle Obama's 'The Look' reflects on her fashion choices

Michelle Obama has a new book out this fall that offers a fresh take on her public life
This cover image released by Crown Publishing shows "Look" by Michelle Obama. (Crown Publishing via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Crown Publishing shows "Look" by Michelle Obama. (Crown Publishing via AP)
Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama has a new book out this fall that offers a fresh take on her public life, a story not of politics but of fashion.

Obama announced on social media Thursday that "The Look" will be released Nov. 4 by the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. With commentators ranging from Obama to stylist Meredith Koop to makeup artist Carl Ray, "The Look" traces Obama's style choices throughout the rise of her husband, Barack Obama, to the presidency, and into their post-White House years.

During her eight years as first lady, fashionistas praised her for everything from her cardigan sweaters to her sleeveless dresses to her favoring ballet flats over high heels.

“During our family's time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled,” Michelle Obama wrote Thursday, calling her book “a reflection on my lifelong journey with fashion, hair and beauty.”

"The Look," illustrated with more than 200 photographs, has a hardcover list price of $50. Obama's previous books include "Becoming," one of the bestselling political memoirs in history, and "The Light We Carry."

FILE - Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a campaign rally for democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump EPA moves to roll back rules projected to save billions of...
2
Li Li Leung, who led USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Nassar scandal...
3
Sergiño Dest to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup, further weakening US in last...
4
Trump says after Xi call that US and China will resume trade talks
5
Governments scramble to understand Trump's latest travel ban before it...