Michelle Obama's 'The Look' reflects on her fashion choices

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama has a new book out this fall that offers a fresh take on her public life, a story not of politics but of fashion.

Obama announced on social media Thursday that "The Look" will be released Nov. 4 by the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. With commentators ranging from Obama to stylist Meredith Koop to makeup artist Carl Ray, "The Look" traces Obama's style choices throughout the rise of her husband, Barack Obama, to the presidency, and into their post-White House years.