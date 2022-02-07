Michael Jackson film coming from Bohemian Rhapsody producer

The victory handed to the estate in its tax case came in part because the judge believed the value of Jackson’s image and likeness had been severely diminished by such allegations at the time of his death, despite his acquittal at his 2005 child molestation trial.

Under the guidance of Branca and McClain, the estate has brought in $2.5 billion in revenue in the past 11 years, and Jackson has remained the top earning deceased celebrity every year since his death at age 50 from a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol.

Little else was revealed about the film, and no director or cast has been announced, but the names behind it suggest that eyes are on awards potential. Logan and Graham collaborated before on “The Aviator,” which got them both Oscar nominations.

“I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen,” King said in a statement. “Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, also said in a statement that, “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema... As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”