Michael J. Fox to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

“AARP is honored to celebrate these extraordinary older adults, who have dedicated their lives to serving others in creative and innovative ways,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “During these trying times in our country and globally, we are inspired to see people use their life experiences to build a better future for us all.”

AARP said 10 previously named Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $10,000 award to further the mission of their organization.

The organization announced a new award category called the AARP Inspire Award. The public will vote for the AARP Purpose Prize winner they want to win the new award, which would give that organization will receive an additional $10,000.