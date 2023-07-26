X

Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn a triple play at Fenway Park

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe.

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson’s throw arrived.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

