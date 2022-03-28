Michael Flynn's 1-time business partner to have new trial

A jury convicted Kian in 2019, but Trenga tossed out the jury's verdict and ordered an acquittal. He also ruled that if for some reason his order of acquittal were overturned on appeal, that Kian should get a new trial.

Trenga said the evidence at trial did not support a conviction. The government had planned that Flynn would be a star witness at trial, but reversed course on the eve of trial and opted against putting Flynn on the stand.

Last year, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the conviction. The case was sent back to Trenga, with only a narrow path for Trenga to order a new trial if he could outline in detail why the evidence failed to support a conviction.

On Friday, Trenga issued a 51-page ruling ordering a new trial. Among other factors, he cited evidence that the actual conspiracy involved Flynn and the Turkish businessman, Kamil Alptekin, with Kian excluded from the arrangement.

Karoline Foote, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, declined comment Monday on whether the government will indeed seek to put Kian on trial again.