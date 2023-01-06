Michael Flynn restored to Twitter on Jan. 6 anniversary

Twitter suspended the account of the retired Army lieutenant general two days after the violent assault on the capitol. Flynn had more than 1 million followers at the time and had used the platform to become a top spreader of false information about the 2020 election. Twitter cited its policy against "coordinated harmful activity" for the suspension.

Flynn noted on a podcast Thursday that he was still banned from Twitter. Roger Stone, a close ally of Donald Trump who now works closely with Flynn, on Friday morning tweeted out a plea to Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, to reinstate Flynn.