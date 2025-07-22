Micah Parsons: 'Not really much movement' in contract extension talks with Cowboys

“I mean, honest, there's not really much movement, man,” Parsons said. “You know, I want to be here. I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always, and let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

The 26-year-old Parsons is going into the final season of his five-year rookie contract after being drafted 12th overall in 2021, but he could be placed under the franchise tag next season without a new deal in place.

Parsons went through warmups Tuesday, but that was the extent of his involvement in physical activities because of what he described as back tightness. He did all but rule out a hold-in or leaving training camp because of the standoff, with Parsons describing his presence at camp as an effort to help himself and his teammates prepare for the upcoming season in the best manner possible.

“I think they got their own timeline on when they want to get things done,” Parsons said of Jones and his son, executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones. “At any given time they can get things done, so I don’t think that helps. I just think I’m doing this for myself and my teammates.”

Parsons later broached the possibility this could be his last season with the Cowboys, where he has amassed 52 1/2 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games.

“If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here," Parsons said. “I go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, this is the end, you know? The same way that Jones, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones and the other Jerry Jones take care of their family, that’s the same way I need to take care of my own family.”

The elder Jones said Monday he had not held direct talks with Parson’s agent but was optimistic the situation would be resolved. Jones also seemingly took shots at Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott when referencing injuries each player sustained last season. Parsons had his least productive year as a professional, finishing with 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games as he missed time because of a high ankle sprain.

“Just because we sign him, doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year, seriously,” Jones said. “I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott, so there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt responded to Jones’ remarks.

"Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you," Watt wrote on social media. Parsons then reposted Watt's comments.

Parsons said he isn't taking the situation personally, given the Cowboys' history of lengthy and often contentious negotiations, including with Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last year. But Parsons is discouraged by how Dallas' approach stands in contrast to the efforts other teams have put forth to address contracts for their star players.

“When you go around the league and see these other teams taking care of their best guys, I see T.J. (Watt) got taken care of, Maxx (Crosby) got taken care of,” Parsons said. “Myles (Garrett) got taken care of, and he got two years left on his deal. So it's hard, yeah, you see a lot of people in our league going taken care of, you just wish you had some of that same type of energy.”

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said prior to practice that he did not believe the business of football would interfere with setting the foundation for the upcoming season.

“There’s contracts, there’s negotiations, and if you lose a lot of sleep worrying about that stuff as a coach, it can be really frustrating. But you don’t. You just coach the guys,” Schottenheimer said.

Cornerback Trevor Diggs echoed that sentiment from a teammate's perspective.

“It’s time to stay patient," Diggs said, standing next to Parsons. "It’s coming. He’s the best player in the NFL. Like, why wouldn’t you pay him?”

