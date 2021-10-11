Miami says D'Eriq King needs season-ending shoulder surgery

King, who was in his sixth college season — taking advantage of a redshirt year at Houston and the NCAA decision to give everyone an extra year of eligibility in response to playing through a pandemic last season — completed 66% of his passes in three games for Miami this season. He entered the year widely touted as one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, is the most accurate passer in Miami history and has accounted for 111 college touchdowns, 76 of them passing, 32 more rushing and three receiving.

No player in college football over the last 20 years has had as many touchdowns in each of those categories.

“That guy, as you saw in the Michigan State game, would do anything to get back on the field and be able to play for us,” Diaz said.

It'll be two major surgeries now for King in less than a year. He underwent surgery to rebuild the ACL in his right knee in January, after getting hurt in Miami's bowl loss to Oklahoma State to end the 2020 season. King went through his rehab and didn't miss a game, starting for the Hurricanes against Alabama on Sept. 4 when this season began.

The Hurricanes lost that game, then beat Appalachian State and lost to Michigan State in the game where King was injured. Van Dyke and Jake Garcia split the snaps in Miami’s win over Central Connecticut State; Garcia injured an ankle in that game, needed surgery and is out until at least November.

That means Miami — which started the year ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and is now unranked — is now without two of its top three quarterbacks. Little-used redshirt freshman Peyton Matocha is the backup now to Van Dyke, who has completed 25 of 41 passes this season for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

King is a captain at Miami and was the unquestioned leader on and off the field for the Hurricanes. With him gone, combined with the 2-3 start, the task of salvaging the 2021 season is now only tougher.

“That D'Eriq King-sized hole in leadership is important as well," Diaz said.

Caption Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves) Credit: Michael Reaves Credit: Michael Reaves

