Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.