Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Bayron Matos (70) does drills at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Bayron Matos (70) does drills at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Nation & World
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter.

The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.

The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.

“It's a really heartbreaking part of the game,” said Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson. “Very tough.”

Matos, born in Los Mina, Santo Domingo, went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program — an initiative that gives athletes from countries outside the U.S. a chance to play in the NFL.

He spent time on Miami's practice squad over the past year before signing a reserve/future contract in January. He has not played in an NFL game.

A two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball in his youth, Matos, 24, only started playing football in 2022. He walked on to the South Florida football team in 2022 with no prior experience.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Miami Dolphins tackle Bayron Matos (79) stands on the sidelines before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File(

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Bayron Matos (79) protects the passer during a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File(

