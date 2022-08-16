Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

An unknown number of occupants from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said.
No other information was immediately available.
TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the Ryder Trauma Center, where the officer was being treated.
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase with an armed robbery suspect, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Miami. (Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: Sydney Walsh
