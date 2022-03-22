Miami Beach, after shootings, extends spring break curfew

Thousands of college students and other young people gather each year in Miami Beach for spring break, and this is the second year in a row that officials for the South Florida city have declared a state of emergency in this famed partying spot.

Three people were wounded early Sunday on a street crowded with spring breakers in the city's South Beach neighborhood, police said. Two victims wounded at the scene were taken to a hospital, while doctors at another hospital reported a third person arrived there with a gunshot wound. All were expected to survive.

Early Monday, officers were patrolling about a block from the Sunday morning shooting site when they heard gunshots, police said. The officers found two women with gunshot wounds though police said their wounds weren't life-threatening.

At the urging of some residents, city officials have been working in recent years to crack down on unruly behavior in South Beach. But moves to curb the excessive drinking and violence have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices.

Joshua Wallack, chief operating officer of Mango’s Tropical Café, represents one of the Ocean Drive businesses that have pushed back against attempts by city officials to ban alcohol sales after 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. But Wallack said he understood the need for the emergency curfew.

“They're reacting to the conditions that are present and doing what's best for the city,” Wallack said.

Events like the Miami Beach Live concert series have helped control crowds this year, Wallack said. The problems seems to arise when large groups of people just hang around outside with nothing to do, he said. Wallack said he hopes the city can arrange for more events in the future.

More than 1,000 people were arrested last March, when the city imposed an 8 p.m. curfew. Authorities at the time sent military style vehicles to disperse predominantly Black crowds with rubber bullets, prompting criticism from Black activists.