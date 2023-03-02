MI5 missed chance to prevent concert attack, UK inquiry says

Saunders said had the MI5 acted on the intelligence it received, it could have led to Abedi being stopped at Manchester Airport on his return from Libya just four days before the attack.

Richard Scorer, a lawyer representing 11 of the bereaved families, said the report was a “devastating conclusion for us.”

“It is now very clear that there was a failure to properly assess key intelligence about Salman Abedi; a failure to put it into proper context, and — most catastrophic of all — a delay in acting on it,” Scorer said. “The failures exposed in this report are unacceptable."

Multiple MI5 witnesses gave evidence behind closed doors to the inquiry and the intelligence wasn't publicly disclosed.

Abedi had been a “subject of interest” to MI5 officials in 2014, but his case was closed shortly after because he was deemed to be low-risk.

Saunders also said that authorities failed to refer Abedi to the government's counterterrorism program, known as Prevent.

“I have concluded that there was at least a period during Salman Abedi’s journey to violent extremism when he should have been referred,” he said.

Thursday's report was the third and final one into the attack. Saunders previously criticized the arena's security staff and local police for failing to identify Abedi as a threat. He has also slammed delays and failings in the response of emergency services on the night of the bombing.