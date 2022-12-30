MGM Resorts sells land that was site of Las Vegas massacre

Last August, MGM Resorts donated two acres on the northeast corner of the property for the permanent memorial after a survey conducted by Clark County found that a majority of respondents wanted the tribute built at the site of the shooting.

Planning for the memorial has been underway since late 2019, but it could be years before the final tribute is unveiled.

The sale does not include the two acres.

Hornbuckle says he knows the location means a great deal to many. But the Tribes "have demonstrated that they care about our community, its future and, of course, its past,” he wrote.

The Three Affiliated Tribes is made up of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. They are also known as the MHA Nation.

Representatives for the Tribes did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.