Mexico's economy ekes out 0.1% expansion in 4th quarter, posts growth of 3.1% for 2023

Preliminary figures show Mexico's economy barely eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter, bringing estimated growth for 2023 to 3.1%

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's economy barely eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter, bringing estimated growth for 2023 to 3.1%, according to preliminary figures published Tuesday by Mexico’s National Statistics Institute.

The institute said that services advanced 0.1% in the fourth quarter, agricultural output declined by the same amount and manufacturing remained unchanged.

Inflation declined to 4.66% by the end of 2023, but domestic interest rates remained high at 11.5%. High rates at home and abroad increased the cost of servicing Mexico’s debt, the Treasury Department acknowledged.

Mexico’s peso remained strong Tuesday at about 17.20 to $1 and the Mexican stock exchange’s main index was trading slightly higher.

In Other News
1
Fentanyl state of emergency declared in downtown Portland, Oregon
2
Hours of additional video show what officers did and said after fatal...
3
An auction of Nelson Mandela's possessions is suspended as South Africa...
4
Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink...
5
Tennessee chancellor rips the NCAA as a 'failing' group pursuing untrue...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top