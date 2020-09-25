Mexico wants to pay US water debt, stay out of US election

Time is running out; farmers have seized a northern Mexico dam needed to pay the debt, with less than a month left to meet the Oct. 24 deadline for releasing water to communities along the Rio Grande.

López Obrador, who has established apparently friendly relations with the U.S. president, has said he would appeal for "understanding" from Trump if necessary. But it is unclear how much Trump can help in an election, with Texas farmers angry that Mexico has fallen so far behind in cross-border water sharing agreed to under a 1944 treaty.

With less than a month to go, Mexico still has to transfer almost a year’s worth of water to meet the deadline. The United States gives Mexico four times more water from the Colorado River farther west under the treaty, and Mexico is worried about the possibility of losing that.

“There is a risk,” said Roberto Velasco, the head of North American affairs for Mexico's Foreign Relations Department, adding “there is also (the risk) of a renegotiation of the treaty.”

The conflict has become a cause for the conservative opposition party National Action. López Obrador accused protesters of ignoring the interests of the nation, saying the treaty is very advantageous for Mexico.