Mexico to use traditional medicine, more Cuban doctors

Apparently, they won't necessarily be licensed professionals. Instead, they will “base their treatment on ancestral knowledge,” according to a statement by the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The system also will seek to double the approximately 600 Cuban doctors who have been offered jobs in Mexico.

While many Mexican hospitals lack specialized doctors — especially in rural or violence-plagued areas — the country's health care system has even starker deficits of medicines, hospitals and equipment.

Patients' relatives often have to go and search for medications, surgical supplies and donated blood in order to get the care their loved ones need.

That is largely the result of decades of under-investment in the health care system.