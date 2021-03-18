Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras

It said the Russian Health Ministry would cooperate with Mexican authorities to analyze the contents of the vials.

The RDIF also drew geopolitics into the mix, saying, “This is an example of possible provocations against Sputnik V just as Russian officials warned last week. Mexican government stopped and prevented this provocation possibly aimed at discrediting Sputnik V vaccine through shipment of fake vaccine.”

Russian state-funded news agencies last week cited an anonymous high-ranking Kremlin source saying that “the U.S. and its allies” are plotting “a large-scale information campaign aimed at creating a bias” towards Russian scientific products designed to counter COVID-19.

The source said that the alleged plan is to paint Sputnik V as ineffective and dangerous, including by “staging mass deaths, allegedly as a result of using” the vaccine.

Mexico started vaccinating people with Sputnik V last month and has received 400,000 doses to date.