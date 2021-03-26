Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site

The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.

“It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become," said Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez. "It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks,” noting that tourists were the worst offenders.