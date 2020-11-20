Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The busy market was the scene of one of the first big outbreaks in the greater metropolitan area, home to 21 million people, and so early on in the pandemic local undertakers were swamped with corpses.

The local funeral home “looked like a bakery, with people lined up, with hearses lined up,” said community leader Daniel Alfredo López González. The owner of the funeral home told him some people waited to get bodies embalmed for burial while others were in the line to get their relatives’ remains cremated.

The lack of testing — Mexico tests only people with severe symptoms, and has performed only around 2.5 million tests in a country of 130 million — the lack of hospitals in many areas and the fear of the ones that do exist, has created a fertile breeding ground for ignorance, suspicion and fear.

López Gónzalez described getting the disease himself. Even though he recovered, the fear was crushing.

“It is a tremendous psychosis. In the end, sometimes the disease itself may not be so serious, but it is for a person’s psyche,” López Gónzalez said. “That is, knowing that you have a disease like this can kill you as bad as the disease itself.”

Public health outreach worker Dulce María López González - Daniel Alfredo's sister - nursed four members of her family through COVID-19, relying on phone-in advice and medications from a doctor who was nursing his own relatives.

Her first brush with the pandemic’s psychological effects were her own fears that her job as a health worker might have exposed her to it.

“I can’t breath,” she remembers thinking. “And I said to myself, no, it is a psychological question.”

She forced herself to calm down, noting: “If I get worked up thinking I have the disease, that I am going to die, then I am going to have a heart attack.”

The second moment was her relatives’ decision to ride out the disease at home. She had to desperately search for ways to get scarce and expensive medical equipment.

“There came a point when I said no, I can’t do it,” López González said.

The final straw was when her husband, spared in the first round of infections, had what appeared to be a panic attack in a taxi, thinking he had been infected and couldn’t breath.

“He started to enter a sort of state of psychosis in which he thought he had the disease, and it probably could have given him a heart attack,” she said.

Still, they were terrified of government hospitals.

“It is really like a cycle of terror,” she noted. “We were afraid to go to a hospital after everything you hear on social media, that patients tried to escape and those who escaped, they killed them. It was an enormous psychosis.”

Dr. Monserrat Castaneda is sprayed with a disinfectant after conducting a COVID-19 test inside a home, in the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

