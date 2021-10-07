Mexico and U.S. prepare for security talks

The two sides are also likely to discuss how the U.S. government can comply with a Supreme Court order to re-instate the controversial Trump-era policy that made asylum seekers wait out their cases in Mexico. Under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols, tens of thousands of asylum seekers waited in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to advance. Biden had made cancelling the policy one of his first orders of business upon taking office.

During a visit to Paris Wednesday, Blinken stressed that the meetings in Mexico would cover a wide range of issues. “We’ve got a very broad-ranging agenda, and I think it’s evidence of the fact that the relationship, while some issues like migration understandably get a lot of headlines, is incredibly broad and deep-rooted, and so I think we’ll be covering a lot of ground,” Blinken said.

Earlier in the week Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard had said as much. He said Mexico would push the U.S. to do more to stem the flow of illegal guns into Mexico and to speed extraditions requested by Mexican prosecutors.

Mexico continues to suffer high levels of violence and disappearances related to organized crime, which controls parts of the country. But López Obrador and Ebrard have said the Merida Initiative, which aimed to increase Mexico's crime-fighting capabilities, is a relic of the past drug war and that the security agreements between the two countries need to move in a new direction.

Mexico is also desperate to reopen border crossings with the United States. Traffic has been limited to essential business throughout much of the pandemic.

The security talks come just weeks after delegations from both countries met in Washington for meetings on economic matters. Blinken had gushed over the quality of those meetings and said he expected similarly positive dialogue on security issues.