Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes

How many voters will turn out has been the overriding question.

Patricio Morales, an analyst at Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, said the lack of awareness about the referendum and potential disinterest among voters could weigh on turnout.

He noted that only 7% of voters participated in another referendum last year asking whether former presidents should be prosecuted.

The referendum fueled a feud between López Obrador and Mexico’s respected elections authority. Lawmakers from his party cut the National Electoral Institute’s budget and the institute said it didn’t have the money to pull off the referendum originally estimated to cost estimate more than $191 million. It refused to move ahead until the Supreme Court ruled that it must. Adjustments lowered expected the cost to $78.2 million.

Opposition demonstrators march against Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a protest in Mexico City, Sunday, April 3, 2022. A presidential recall referendum will be held on April 10, where Mexicans will be asked if they want the president to continue in office until 2024 or resign. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Opposition demonstrators hold signs that read in Spanish "Finish your term and leave," and "Empty polling stations," during a protest against Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Sunday, April 3, 2022. A presidential recall referendum will be held on April 10, where Mexicans will be asked if they want the president to continue in office until 2024 or resign. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Opposition demonstrators shout slogans against Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a protest in Mexico City, Sunday, April 3, 2022. A presidential recall referendum will be held on April 10, where Mexicans will be asked if they want the president to continue in office until 2024 or resign. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Supporters gather at the Angel of Independence monument encouraging citizens to vote yes for Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Saturday, March 26, 2022. On April 10, a presidential recall referendum will be held to revalidate his administration after three years in office. Mexicans will be asked if they want the president to continue in office until 2024 or resign. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)