Mexican bill to extinguish funds advances on party-line vote

López Obrador and his party say that funding for those projects is assured, but that the administration of the trust funds was wasteful and uncontrolled.

Opposition parties and civic groups say the funds’ independence is precisely their value. They charge that with the changes voted through Thursday all the projects would have to rely on annual budget votes, an arrangement that could make them more dependent on the president or political whims.

López Obrador is known for his personal austerity and his hatred of waste, but he has also been accused of building too much personal control of government and of disdaining checks and balances, civic groups and other limits on his power.

The president said there are “trusts for everything, with bureaucracies where in many cases the money is spent, the funds do not get to the people.”

After the trusts are eliminated, he said, his administration will “gather all these funds and hand them out, nobody would lose funding. If high-level athletes depend on these trusts, they should not worry because they are going to continue to get their support payments. If an artist depends on a scholarship from these trusts, he will continue to get it with no problem, or a writer, a moviemaker, whoever.”

Despite such assurances, groups of prominent scientists, filmmakers, writers and artists have opposed the changes.