Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single

"He thought he had it," Mendoza told reporters after his team's 3-1 loss. "But with the wind and all that, and in this ballpark — anywhere, but in particular in this one, with that wall right there — you've got to get out of the box. So, yeah, we'll discuss that."

Soto stole second on the first pitch to the next batter, but the $765 million star ended up stranded on third. He denied lollygagging on the basepaths.

“I think I’ve been hustling pretty hard,” he said. “If you see it today, you can tell.”

It's not uncommon for balls hit off the Green Monster to result in singles: In the first inning, Pete Alonso was thrown out trying for second base on a ball off the left-field wall. But Soto had also failed to run hard out of the box on a groundout Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

“We’ll talk to him about it,” Mendoza said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb