Mets starter Sean Manaea took no-hitter into 6th, even after Texas scored in 1st

Texas didn't get its first hit until Robbie Grossman lined a sharp single to left with one out in the sixth. That ended a string of 14 consecutive batters retired by Manaea since walking the bases loaded before hitting a batter to force home a run in the first inning.

Grossman scored when Josh Smith doubled into the right-field corner, chasing Manaea. Wyatt Langford then greeted reliever Sean Reid-Foley with an RBI single that tied it at 3.

Manaea retired the first two batters of the game before three walks. He then bounced a pitch that hit Langford to force in a run. The inning finally ended with a fielder’s choice grounder on Manaea’s 36th pitch.

The lefty had six strikeouts while allowing three runs and two hits. He threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes, with his only walks coming in the first.

The 32-year-old Manaea is in his first season with New York. He began his big league career with Oakland from 2016-21, then pitched a year each for San Diego and San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP