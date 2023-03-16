BreakingNews
Joe Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded teen at Anderson Twp. home
X

Mets' Díaz expected to miss entire season after freak injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.

The Mets signed Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a closer — after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament.

Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.

Díaz, who turns 29 on Wednesday, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg.

He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Yellen tells Congress US banking system 'remains sound'
2
Military moves to cut suicides, but defers action on guns
3
Floods fill some of California's summer strawberry fields
4
Russia OKs alternative civil service for mobilized believer
5
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top