Mets cut slumping Canó with almost $45 million left on deal

Canó is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $36,258,065 because of the two drug suspensions.

New York has seven days to trade or release Canó, or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he would have the right to refuse because he has at least three years of major league service.

Because of his hefty salary, it's highly unlikely another team would claim him on waivers. A club that did would be responsible for his full salary. But if he is released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.

Seattle remains responsible for a final $3.75 million payment to the Mets this Dec. 1, part of $20 million the Mariners agreed to pay New York at the time they sent Canó to the Mets as part of a polarizing trade in December 2018.

In addition to cutting Canó, the Mets optioned right-handed reliever Yoan López to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday night's series opener against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano drops a bunt single against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano drops a bunt single against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon