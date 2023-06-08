Mets' Alonso hit by pitch near left wrist by 96 mph fastball, leaves game versus Braves

Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, dropped to the ground after being hit by the 96 mph fastball. He got up and walked about halfway to first base before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out to tend to him. After a short meeting, Alonso walked off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and Mark Canha took Alonso's spot at first base.