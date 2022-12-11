journal-news logo
X

Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

Nation & World
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to the AP early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

It is the latest big move for owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets, who have been spending freely during a whirlwind week. Senga figures to slot into a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

On Saturday, the Mets completed a $162 million, eight-year contract to bring back free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. New York also finalized deals with free agent pitchers Verlander, José Quintana and David Robertson in the past few days, after re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year deal last month.

___

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
2
Light heavyweight title remains vacant after draw in UFC 282
3
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
4
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
5
One-armed player for Northwestern St scores first points
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top