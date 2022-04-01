Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, status uncertain

New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night at spring training in Florida that deGrom will probably be scratched from his scheduled outing Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll be re-evaluated and likely have an MRI on his shoulder.

“We are going to see how he is in the morning before we scratch him,” Showalter said, according to MLB.com. “But he has to be pretty convincing to pitch him tomorrow. I’ll be surprised if he pitches tomorrow — rain or no rain.”