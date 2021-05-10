Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat

The 6-foot-4 Metcalf ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before the 2019 draft.

But what really got people buzzing about Metcalf’s speed was when he chased down Arizona defensive back Budda Baker from behind after an interception to prevent what seemed to be a sure touchdown last season. Metcalf made up nearly 10 yards on Baker and reached a top speed of 22.64 mph in pads and cleats. He ran around 108.8 yards on the play to tackle Baker short of the end zone.

Metcalf's decision to race had track standouts such as Rodgers, a 2016 Olympian, eager to see him show up. They're frequently challenged by speedy athletes in other sports. Metcalf actually put his fast feet to the test.

“I just applaud him just from coming out to even attempt to do what he’s doing," Rodgers said.

Rodgers had said he would be impressed if Metcalf ran under 10.2 seconds. Metcalf's time was originally listed at 10.36 before being changed to 10.37.

He earned praise from broadcaster Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medal winner as a sprinter for Trinidad and Tobago.

Devon Allen, a 2016 Olympian in the 110-meter hurdles, posted on social media: "Yo that was SOLID for sure! RESPECT."

The performance of Metcalf caught the attention of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted: "10.36 is crazy tho at that size!! Mad respect!"

Asked if his time might encourage him to take the track again, Metcalf smiled and responded, “I've got minicamp to go to.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, is interviewed with Cravon Gillespie after they competed in the second heat of the men's 100-meter dash prelim during the USATF Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif. Gillespie won the heat.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf smiles after competing in the second heat of the men's 100-meter dash prelim during the USATF Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf smiles after competing in the second heat of the men's 100-meter dash prelim during the USATF Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif.