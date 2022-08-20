Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

“I don’t take failure all too well,” Asci told the newspaper. “I wanted to go back and give it one last shot.”

That's when he found the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean floor, he said. He sent Teal a picture, writing in a message: “Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach.”

Asci returned the ring to Teal's home, and her husband got on one knee to place it back on her finger.

"I have been so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week," Teal wrote on Facebook. “It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others."