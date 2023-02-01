Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Meta Platforms Inc. said it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That's down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier.