Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks

Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday, lopping off more than $200 million of the company’s overall value, known as its market capitalization. A drop that big would be the largest ever for a company on a single day. Facebook's market cap dropped $120 billion on July 26, 2018.

The Menlo Park, California, based company said Wednesday that profit declined 8% to $10.29 billion in the final three months of 2021. Revenue rose to 20% to $33.67 billion.