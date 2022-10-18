Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators

Britain's competition watchdog had ordered Meta last year to reverse the deal — a year after it was announced — but the company appealed to a tribunal, which rejected most of its arguments. After reviewing the case further, the Competition and Markets Authority concluded that "the only way to avoid the significant impact the deal would have on competition" is for Meta to sell Giphy to an approved buyer.

“We are disappointed by the CMA’s decision but accept today’s ruling as the final word on the matter. We will work closely with the CMA on divesting GIPHY," Meta said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate opportunities — including through acquisition — to bring innovation and choice to more people in the UK and around the world.”