Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle

The Met had announced in February 2021 that it would present a co-production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)" with the English National Opera directed by Jones, which began in London with “Die Walküre (The Valykrie)" that November. “Das Rheingold (Rhinegold)" is to open in London on Feb. 18 but the English opera said Tuesday it will not go ahead with “Siegfried" next season due to uncertainty in funding.

“With the ENO not being in a position to continue with the production of its Ring Cycle, it obviously makes it impossible to help produce it with them," Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.