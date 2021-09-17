Met Opera to stage Anthony Davis' `X' on Malcolm X in 2023

The company said Thursday that "X" will open on Nov. 3, 2023, in a staging by Robert O'Hara that will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah.

Baritone Will Liverman will sing the title role and soprano Leah Hawkins will sing in the staging, a co-production of the Met, Michigan, Opera Omaha and the Seattle Opera. The production will first be seen at Detroit’s Michigan Opera Theater next May 14 and travel to Omaha that October.