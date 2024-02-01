Messi's Inter Miami routed 6-0 by Al-Nassr in a friendly as Ronaldo watches from stands

Inside three minutes, Otavio fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Miami’s goal which had his Portuguese compatriot Ronaldo on his feet cheering and clapping. It happened again three minutes later as Brazil’s Anderson Talisca scored from close range.

Aymeric Laporte then did the opposite, sending a free-kick from inside the Al-Nassr half over the head of Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, who sprinted back toward his goal in a vain attempt to block the unexpected shot.

The MLS team, 4-3 losers to Nassr’s Riyadh rival Al-Hilal three days previously in the first game of its Saudi Arabian tour, offered little in attack in the first half apart from a Luis Suarez volley.

After the break, the goals continued for Al-Nassr, which was also missing Sadio Mané to international duty with Senegal and five senior domestic players at the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabian national team.

After 51 minutes, Talisca scored his second from the spot and midway through the half, Mohammed Maran headed a fifth. There was still time for Talisca to complete his hat trick and Miami’s humiliation.

Messi came on in the closing stages but had little impact.

Miami’s preseason tour continues in Asia with games in Hong Kong on Sunday and Japan three days later.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

