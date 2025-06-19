Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup, leading Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Porto

Inter Miami tied it at 1-all on Telasco Segovia's goal two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from from Marcelo Weigandt.

Messi's goal serves as a continuation of good form in the calendar year. Though the team has had a slow start, he has 10 goals and six assists in 12 starts in Major League Soccer. It felt like a home game for Miami, with an overwhelmingly pink crowd in Atlanta.

"The whole team made a great effort," Messi told DAZN. "We controlled the ball very well, and we're very happy."

With Messi's 38th birthday less than a week away, his continued success is a positive sign for fans, including the thousands wearing No. 10 jerseys inside the stadium, that his retirement is still a ways away.

The MLS club and two-time European champion Porto were held to scoreless draws in their opening Group A matches.

“Extraordinary,” Weigandt said. “When I saw the ball take off with such power I said, ‘No, that’s it'. We're already used to this kind of thing. ... Knowing him has shown me what a great person he is, and that only makes him greater and more extraordinary.”

